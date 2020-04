Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 5, 2020

4-5-2020. Rate of infection is high among all adult age groups. The stark difference

is that far more of the oldest among us die, while the others recover.









3167 confirmed positive cases (up 269* from yesterday)

208 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)

159 have positive results

17 have died due to illness

16 have positive results

1 has died due to illness

49 have positive results

3 have died due to illness

State:

7,984 have positive results

338 have died







Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/4/20.*Many of the new cases being reported today were diagnosed in days prior and do not necessarily represent a spike in new cases. The “new confirmed positive cases” figure published each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported.Dashboard www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data Thirty-nine people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.Shoreline:Lake Forest Park:Kenmore: