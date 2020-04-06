Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 5, 2020

Monday, April 6, 2020

4-5-2020. Rate of infection is high among all adult age groups. The stark difference
is that far more of the oldest among us die, while the others recover.


Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/4/20.
  • 3167 confirmed positive cases (up 269* from yesterday)
  • 208 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)

*Many of the new cases being reported today were diagnosed in days prior and do not necessarily represent a spike in new cases. The “new confirmed positive cases” figure published each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported.

Dashboard www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data.

Thirty-nine people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

Shoreline:
  • 159 have positive results
  • 17 have died due to illness
Lake Forest Park:
  • 16 have positive results
  • 1 has died due to illness
Kenmore:
  • 49 have positive results
  • 3 have died due to illness
State:
  • 7,984 have positive results
  • 338 have died


