Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 5, 2020
Monday, April 6, 2020
|4-5-2020. Rate of infection is high among all adult age groups. The stark difference
is that far more of the oldest among us die, while the others recover.
- 3167 confirmed positive cases (up 269* from yesterday)
- 208 confirmed deaths (up 8 from yesterday)
*Many of the new cases being reported today were diagnosed in days prior and do not necessarily represent a spike in new cases. The “new confirmed positive cases” figure published each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59 the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported.
Dashboard www.kingcounty.gov/covid/data.
Thirty-nine people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
Shoreline:
- 159 have positive results
- 17 have died due to illness
- 16 have positive results
- 1 has died due to illness
- 49 have positive results
- 3 have died due to illness
State:
- 7,984 have positive results
- 338 have died
