Fire calls don't stop for a pandemic

Monday, April 6, 2020

Essential construction: work continues on the North City fire station
Photo by Mike Remarcke


Even in the middle of a pandemic, fire departments and medics are still doing regular business. They are just dressed a little differently and ask questions about the health of the household before coming in - so they can dress appropriately.

Here are the stats for Shoreline Fire for the 1st Quarter - January through March 2020

  • Aid - 1045
  • Aid Non Emergency - 196
  • Motor Vehicle Collision Aid (MVA) - 51
  • MVA Medic - 8
    • +6 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
  • MVA Rescue - 4 w/M157 and M142
  • Medic - 466
    • +575 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
  • Cardiac Arrest - 23 
    • +38 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
  • Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) - 91
  • Appliance Fire - 2
  • Bark Fire - 2
  • Dumpster Fire - 2
  • Electrical Odor - 4
  • Extinguished Fire - 1
  • Flooding Minor - 8
  • Gas Spill/Absorbent - 3
  • Haz - 21 CO alarms
  • Haz Aid - 2
  • Natural Gas Minor - 2
  • Natural Odor - 5
  • Smoke/Burn Complaint - 18
  • Smoke Commercial/Multi-Family/Residence - 13
  • Smoke Smell/Haze in the Area - 1
  • Service Call - 31
  • Structure Fire Commercial - 1 w/M157
  • Working Fire Residential - 6
    • +3 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
  • Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 7
  • Vehicle Fire - 7



