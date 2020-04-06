Fire calls don't stop for a pandemic

Essential construction: work continues on the North City fire station

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Aid - 1045

Aid Non Emergency - 196

Motor Vehicle Collision Aid (MVA) - 51

MVA Medic - 8

+6 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville

MVA Rescue - 4 w/M157 and M142

Medic - 466

+575 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville

Cardiac Arrest - 23

+38 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville

Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) - 91

Appliance Fire - 2

Bark Fire - 2

Dumpster Fire - 2

Electrical Odor - 4

Extinguished Fire - 1

Flooding Minor - 8

Gas Spill/Absorbent - 3

Haz - 21 CO alarms

Haz Aid - 2

Natural Gas Minor - 2

Natural Odor - 5

Smoke/Burn Complaint - 18

Smoke Commercial/Multi-Family/Residence - 13

Smoke Smell/Haze in the Area - 1

Service Call - 31

Structure Fire Commercial - 1 w/M157

Working Fire Residential - 6

+3 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville

Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 7

Vehicle Fire - 7







Even in the middle of a pandemic, fire departments and medics are still doing regular business. They are just dressed a little differently and ask questions about the health of the household before coming in - so they can dress appropriately.