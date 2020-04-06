Fire calls don't stop for a pandemic
Monday, April 6, 2020
|Essential construction: work continues on the North City fire station
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Even in the middle of a pandemic, fire departments and medics are still doing regular business. They are just dressed a little differently and ask questions about the health of the household before coming in - so they can dress appropriately.
Here are the stats for Shoreline Fire for the 1st Quarter - January through March 2020
- Aid - 1045
- Aid Non Emergency - 196
- Motor Vehicle Collision Aid (MVA) - 51
- MVA Medic - 8
- +6 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
- MVA Rescue - 4 w/M157 and M142
- Medic - 466
- +575 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
- Cardiac Arrest - 23
- +38 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
- Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) - 91
- Appliance Fire - 2
- Bark Fire - 2
- Dumpster Fire - 2
- Electrical Odor - 4
- Extinguished Fire - 1
- Flooding Minor - 8
- Gas Spill/Absorbent - 3
- Haz - 21 CO alarms
- Haz Aid - 2
- Natural Gas Minor - 2
- Natural Odor - 5
- Smoke/Burn Complaint - 18
- Smoke Commercial/Multi-Family/Residence - 13
- Smoke Smell/Haze in the Area - 1
- Service Call - 31
- Structure Fire Commercial - 1 w/M157
- Working Fire Residential - 6
- +3 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville
- Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 7
- Vehicle Fire - 7
