WeatherWatcher: Dry weather and a little warmer this week

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park under partly sunny skies

Photo by Carl Dinse on April 4, 2020.

Monday: 57°F

Tuesday: 54°F

Wednesday: 56°F

Thursday: 60°F

Friday: 58°F

Saturday and Sunday: 54°F

For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com

















Warming up and drying out is the trend in store for us this week. Partly sunny to sunny skies are expected all week until Friday evening. Lows through the entire week are expected to be right around 40°F. Warmest days expected are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.Daily high temperatures expected by The National Weather Service for Shoreline:Clouds and the chance of rain expected to return by Friday evening and will likely last through the weekend.