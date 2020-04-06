WeatherWatcher: Dry weather and a little warmer this week
Monday, April 6, 2020
|Richmond Beach Saltwater Park under partly sunny skies
Photo by Carl Dinse on April 4, 2020.
Forecast: Warming up and drying out is the trend in store for us this week. Partly sunny to sunny skies are expected all week until Friday evening. Lows through the entire week are expected to be right around 40°F. Warmest days expected are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Daily high temperatures expected by The National Weather Service for Shoreline:
- Monday: 57°F
- Tuesday: 54°F
- Wednesday: 56°F
- Thursday: 60°F
- Friday: 58°F
- Saturday and Sunday: 54°F
Clouds and the chance of rain expected to return by Friday evening and will likely last through the weekend.
For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com
