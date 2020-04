Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 4, 2020

2898 confirmed positive cases (up 111 from yesterday)

200 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)

143 have positive results

15 have died due to illness

16 have positive results

1 has died due to illness

7591 (+625 from yesterday) confirmed cases in the state

310 have died due to illness





Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/3/20.Dashboard HERE . Be sure to click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths.Thirty-eight people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.Shoreline:Lake Forest Park:State Number