Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 4, 2020
Sunday, April 5, 2020
- 2898 confirmed positive cases (up 111 from yesterday)
- 200 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)
Dashboard HERE. Be sure to click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths.
Thirty-eight people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
Shoreline:
- 143 have positive results
- 15 have died due to illness
- 16 have positive results
- 1 has died due to illness
- 7591 (+625 from yesterday) confirmed cases in the state
- 310 have died due to illness
