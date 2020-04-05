Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 4, 2020

Sunday, April 5, 2020



Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/3/20.
  • 2898 confirmed positive cases (up 111 from yesterday)
  • 200 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)

Dashboard HERE. Be sure to click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths.

Thirty-eight people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

Shoreline:
  • 143  have positive results
  • 15 have died due to illness
Lake Forest Park:
  • 16 have positive results
  • 1 has died due to illness
State Number
  • 7591 (+625 from yesterday) confirmed cases in the state
  • 310 have died due to illness


