Nintendo donates 9,500 N95 masks to Eastside Fire and Rescue

Nintendo office in Redmond WA

Photo courtesy Nintendo

This crisis is unprecedented. The safety and security of community members is paramount in our daily mission. The east King county communities served by City of North Bend and Eastside Fire and Rescue deeply appreciate the generous donation from Nintendo.

Nintendo of America, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, donated of 9,500 N95 masks to Eastside Fire and Rescue.North Bend is home to the North American production facility of the world’s largest video gaming company, Nintendo.Two weeks ago, Nintendo representative Jerry Danson contacted Eastside Fire and Rescue to donate over 9,500 N95 Particulate Respirator masks.Danson stated the masks were originally purchased for emergency preparedness planning; however, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, knew they were needed elsewhere. Eastside Fire and Rescue staff will distribute the masks throughout the region to address immediate needs, including the City of North Bend.