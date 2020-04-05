Department of Health now recommends wearing cloth masks in public to protect other people from your possible infection
Sunday, April 5, 2020
|Masks and photo courtesy Sara Betnel
Washington state is currently experiencing significant community-based transmission of COVID-19.
Recent information suggests that a significant portion of persons with COVID-19 may not have any symptoms, and even those who do have symptoms can transmit the infection before showing signs of illness.
The Washington State Department of Health now recommends that people wear cloth face coverings when they are in public settings where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6-feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures.
This is not a mandate that you must wear a face covering. It is considered an additional layer of protection.
