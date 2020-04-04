Edible Book Festival - Vote Now

Vote for the People’s Choice Award until 4pm Sunday

The Edible Book Festival has opened up its online voting for the People’s Choice Award for both adult and youth entries. This year there were a total of! Many thanks to all of you for getting creative in the kitchen and supporting this event's move to an online format. Afterall, you can’t quarantine creativity!All of the culinary creations have been inspired by a book, or a pun on a book title, and made out of edible ingredients (some exceptions) —sweet or savory. It may look like a book, tablet, or scroll... or be completely unique.