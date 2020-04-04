Edible Book Festival - Vote Now
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Vote for the People’s Choice Award until 4pm Sunday
The Edible Book Festival has opened up its online voting for the People’s Choice Award for both adult and youth entries. This year there were a total of 65 edible book submissions! Many thanks to all of you for getting creative in the kitchen and supporting this event's move to an online format. Afterall, you can’t quarantine creativity!
All of the culinary creations have been inspired by a book, or a pun on a book title, and made out of edible ingredients (some exceptions) —sweet or savory. It may look like a book, tablet, or scroll... or be completely unique.
We need YOUR vote for the People's Choice Awards - voting will be open online from 8am Saturday, April 4th, to 4pm, Sunday, April 5th.
We will announce the winners via a live stream Sunday, April 5 on Facebook live at 5pm PST (winners will be posted immediately afterwards).
Our jurors will rate all the submissions over the weekend. Categories include, Most PUNderful, Most Book-like, Most Visually Appealing, Judges Choice Award, and People’s Choice Award.
2020 jurors include Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, Julie Hiers, and Bobbie Bender.
Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor: Jack Malek, Broker and Realtor
Thanks to our Sponsors: The City of Shoreline and the City of Lake Forest Park
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
