Public Health Seattle and King County case updates April 9, 2020

Public Health Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/8/20.

3886 confirmed positive cases (up 198* from yesterday)

258 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)

* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure published each day represents all new confirmed cases reported through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported.