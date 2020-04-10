Public Health Seattle and King County case updates April 9, 2020







Public Health Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/8/20. 3886 confirmed positive cases (up 198* from yesterday)

258 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday) * The “new confirmed positive cases” figure published each day represents all new confirmed cases reported through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported.

Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard

177 have positive results

21 have died due to illness

19 have positive results

0 have died due to illness

9608 (up 511 from yesterday) have positive results

446 have died due to illness

Public Health – Seattle and King County is distributing over 20,000 test kits to high priority areas, thanks to donations from UW Medicine and the Seattle Flu Study. Public Health urges everyone to continue practicing social distancing, even while outdoors, in order to maintain progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.All King County Parks and trails are temporarily closed and City of Seattle Parks has closed many facilities and amenities. Shoreline Parks and trails are open but playground equipment, the skate park, and parking at RB Saltwater Park are all closed.52 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.Shoreline:Lake Forest Park:State: