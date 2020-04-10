Public Health Seattle and King County case updates April 9, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
All King County Parks and trails are temporarily closed and City of Seattle Parks has closed many facilities and amenities. Shoreline Parks and trails are open but playground equipment, the skate park, and parking at RB Saltwater Park are all closed.
Public Health Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/8/20.
- 3886 confirmed positive cases (up 198* from yesterday)
- 258 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)
* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure published each day represents all new confirmed cases reported through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported.
Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard
52 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
Shoreline:
- 177 have positive results
- 21 have died due to illness
- 19 have positive results
- 0 have died due to illness
- 9608 (up 511 from yesterday) have positive results
- 446 have died due to illness
