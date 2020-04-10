Handgun stolen from locked safe in vehicle

Window smashed, safe pried open to steal handgun

Photo courtesy KCSO





The King county sheriff's office reports that earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to a theft from a vehicle in the 1100 block of N 162nd St in Shoreline.

All thefts from vehicles are troubling. Thefts involving weapons are even more concerning because of the potential for dangerous consequences.

The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) smashed their passenger-side window, pried open the center console safe, and stole a handgun.When possible, take firearms out of your vehicle and into your home, even if you only plan to be away from your vehicle for a short period of time.Note your firearm's make, model, and serial #, as these essential details can help in the recovery of your property in the event that it's stolen.