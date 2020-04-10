Facebook Seattle donates 4,000 N95 masks to KCSO

N95 masks from Facebook Seattle to the KCSO

Photo courtesy KCSO

"I want to give a personal thank you to Facebook of Seattle for your extremely generous donation of 4,000 N95 masks to the King County Sheriff’s Office for distribution to law enforcement agencies in King County.

"Distribution of the national stockpile of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) uses a “tiered” system for distribution. Law enforcement is not listed on any of the four tiers, so we are on our own in search of PPE.

"King County law enforcement agency N95 face mask supplies were getting low until Facebook Seattle stepped up."

