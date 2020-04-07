Financial relief for Ronald Wastewater District customers

City Hall Courtyard

Photo by Steven H. Robinson







Ronald Wastewater District is waiving late fees and the credit card payment convenience fee. They are also deferring past due collection action at this time.

According to the City of Shoreline, which handles payments for Ronald Wastewater District customers,This is due to the economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.The District, which is in a long process to transfer all operations to the City of Shoreline, is still operated and managed by an elected board.