Financial relief for Ronald Wastewater District customers

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

City Hall Courtyard
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


According to the City of Shoreline, which handles payments for Ronald Wastewater District customers,

Ronald Wastewater District is waiving late fees and the credit card payment convenience fee. They are also deferring past due collection action at this time.

This is due to the economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District, which is in a long process to transfer all operations to the City of Shoreline, is still operated and managed by an elected board.





