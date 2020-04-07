Sound Transit suspends almost all construction amid COVID-19 response

Sound Transit construction site at exit to SR 104

Due to COVID-19 risks, Sound Transit is directing contractors to suspend almost all construction on its transit expansion projects across the region, starting Monday, April 6.The very limited work that does continue will focus on tasks considered critical and/or necessary to ensure that all sites remain safe and secure and/or to avoid mobility, environmental or other impacts.Examples are included below. This work will move forward only under appropriate safety measures including additional worker training and increased monitoring of updated safety plans.Sound Transit will immediately shut down work in the event that contractors are unable to comply fully with safety plans, as it did on one construction project on March 31.Sound Transit arrived at this decision after carefully evaluating what heightened measures would be necessary to ensure the safety of the construction workforce and whether contractors are prepared to take those measures.Sound Transit will be boosting its oversight of those sites that remain open by reallocating safety inspection and construction management resources from those projects that have been closed down.An example of the work that will continue is light rail construction on the Homer M. Hadley floating bridge. For safety reasons activities on the floating bridge are seasonally restricted. Crews will work to complete necessary work during April through October work window.Contractors will continue to monitor security at worksites and to maintain the sites, including environmental protection measures.Sound Transit expects that construction personnel who work on ongoing projects will continue to do so on a voluntary basis and not be compelled.The period of suspension is currently set for April 6 to May 4.Sound Transit has the discretion to extend or decrease this period. The agency will monitor the circumstances surrounding each project and continue to work closely with federal, state and local authorities and its labor and contractor partners to evaluate future actions.Examples of critical work that will continue include: