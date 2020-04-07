Edible Book Festival Results
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Thank you to everyone who participated!
The Edible Book Festival carried on this past weekend with some amazing virtual energy from our community and many others from out of state! Many thanks to all of you for getting creative in the kitchen and supporting this event's move to an online format.
There were 64 total submissions and over 500 people’s choice award votes! That’s a dynamite turnout. And thank you to everyone who made donations this year. The arts in our community truly appreciates it during this time of uncertainty. Thank you!
And the winners are…
Youth Entries
Most PUNderful:
1 - Eleanor Shirts. Book Title: Little Women. Edible Book Entry Title: Griddle Women.
2 - Eleanor Shirts. Book Title: The Iliad. Edible Book Entry Title: The Chiliad.
3 - Thomas Scully. Book Title: Little House on the Prairie. Edible Book Entry Title: Brittle House on the Prairie.
Most Book-like
1 - Penelope Wiese. Book Title: The Hunger Games. Edible Book Entry Title: The Hungry Games.
2 - Sonia Sidhu. Book Title: The Thing About Jellyfish. Edible Book Entry Title: The Jelly Book.
3 - Ady Berg. Book Title: Amulet. Edible Book Entry Title: Hamulet.
Most Visually Appealing
1 - Elana Bronsther. Book Title: Alice Through the Looking Glass. Edible Book Entry Title: Alice Through the Cooking Class.
2 - Mila Bair. Book Title: Frozen 2 (Frozen 5 minute stories). Edible Book Entry Title: Snow Queen on the Water.
3 - Jasmine Harrick. Book Title: A Midsummer Night's Dream. Edible Book Entry Title: A Midsummer Ice Cream.
Judges Choice Award
1 - Ayla Bronsther. Book Title: We Are in a Book. Edible Book Entry Title: We Are in a Cookbook.
2 - Annemieke Windleharth. Book Title: Baker's Magic. Edible Book Entry Title: Baker the Cat's Magic.
3 - Iris Cook. Book Title: Artemis Fowl. Edible Book Entry Title: Artemis Cow.
People’s Choice Award
1 - Penelope Wiese. Book Title: The Hunger Games. Edible Book Entry Title: The Hunger Games.
2 - Elana Bronsther. Book Title: Alice Through the Looking Glass. Edible Book Entry Title: Alice Through the Cooking Class.
3 - Emma Roberts. Book Title: Hunger Games Catching fire. Edible Book Entry Title: Hunger games Catching Fruit.
3 - Ady Berg. Book Title: Amulet. Edible Book Entry Title: Hamulet.
Adult Entries
Most PUNderful
1 - Dan Suiter Book Title: The Jetsetters. Edible Book Entry Title: The Galettesetters
2 - Liz Pyle. Book Title: A Million Little Pieces. Edible Book Entry Title: A Million Little Reese’s
3 - Karen Kessinger. Book Title: Little House on the Prairie. Edible Book Entry Title: Little Horse on the Ferry
Most Book-like
1 - Alli Curtis. The Catcher in the Rye, By J.D. Salinger. Edible Book Entry Title: The Snacker in the Rye, by J.D. Salader
2 - Taryn Baacke. Book Title: Atlas of Human Anatomy. Edible Book Entry Title: Party Your Face Off!
3 - Aerika Street Book Title: Anti-Inflammatory Eating For A Happy, Healthy Brain. Edible Book Entry Title: Happy Brain Food.
Most Visually Appealing
1 - Torin Bracey. Book Title: The Tell-Tale Heart. Edible Book Entry Title: The Tell-Tale Tart.
2 - Nancy Malek. Book Title: Stone Soup. Edible Book Entry Title: Stone Soup
3 - Dan Suiter. Book Title: Horton Hatches the Egg.
Judges Choice Award
1 - Whitney Whitworth. Book Title: James and the Giant Peach. Edible Book Entry Title: James and the Giant Peach and the Tiny Book
2 - Anne Guthrie Book Title: FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD. Edible Book Entry Title: FAR FROM THE WAVING NEIGHBORS.
3 - Betsy Robertson. Book Title: Over the Moon. Edible Book Entry Title: Over the Moon Pie (cake).
People’s Choice Award
1 - Liz Pyle. Book Title: A Million Little Pieces. Edible Book Entry Title: A Million Little Reese’s
2 - Alli Curtis. The Catcher in the Rye, By J.D. Salinger. Edible Book Entry Title: The Snacker in the Rye, by J.D. Salader.
3 - Whitney Whitworth. Book Title: James and the Giant Peach. Edible Book Entry Title: James and the Giant Peach and the Tiny Book
You can view them all on our website!
Thank you to the 2020 jurors: Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, Julie Hiers, and Bobbie Bender. You all rock!
Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor: Jack Malek of Windermere, Broker and Realtor (also a rockstar).
Thanks to our Sponsors: The City of Shoreline & the City of Lake Forest Park (incredibly supportive and artsy cities for the win).
