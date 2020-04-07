Edible Book Festival Results

People’s Choice Award



1 - Penelope Wiese. Book Title: The Hunger Games. Edible Book Entry Title: The Hunger Games.



2 - Elana Bronsther. Book Title: Alice Through the Looking Glass. Edible Book Entry Title: Alice Through the Cooking Class.



3 - Emma Roberts. Book Title: Hunger Games Catching fire. Edible Book Entry Title: Hunger games Catching Fruit.



3 - Ady Berg. Book Title: Amulet. Edible Book Entry Title: Hamulet.









Adult Entries



Most PUNderful



1 - Dan Suiter Book Title: The Jetsetters. Edible Book Entry Title: The Galettesetters



2 - Liz Pyle. Book Title: A Million Little Pieces. Edible Book Entry Title: A Million Little Reese’s



3 - Karen Kessinger. Book Title: Little House on the Prairie. Edible Book Entry Title: Little Horse on the Ferry









Most Book-like



1 - Alli Curtis. The Catcher in the Rye, By J.D. Salinger. Edible Book Entry Title: The Snacker in the Rye, by J.D. Salader



2 - Taryn Baacke. Book Title: Atlas of Human Anatomy. Edible Book Entry Title: Party Your Face Off!



3 - Aerika Street Book Title: Anti-Inflammatory Eating For A Happy, Healthy Brain. Edible Book Entry Title: Happy Brain Food.



Most Visually Appealing



1 - Torin Bracey. Book Title: The Tell-Tale Heart. Edible Book Entry Title: The Tell-Tale Tart.



2 - Nancy Malek. Book Title: Stone Soup. Edible Book Entry Title: Stone Soup



3 - Dan Suiter. Book Title: Horton Hatches the Egg.



Judges Choice Award



1 - Whitney Whitworth. Book Title: James and the Giant Peach. Edible Book Entry Title: James and the Giant Peach and the Tiny Book



2 - Anne Guthrie Book Title: FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD. Edible Book Entry Title: FAR FROM THE WAVING NEIGHBORS.



3 - Betsy Robertson. Book Title: Over the Moon. Edible Book Entry Title: Over the Moon Pie (cake).



People’s Choice Award



1 - Liz Pyle. Book Title: A Million Little Pieces. Edible Book Entry Title: A Million Little Reese’s



2 - Alli Curtis. The Catcher in the Rye, By J.D. Salinger. Edible Book Entry Title: The Snacker in the Rye, by J.D. Salader.



3 - Whitney Whitworth. Book Title: James and the Giant Peach. Edible Book Entry Title: James and the Giant Peach and the Tiny Book



You can view them all on our website!

Thank you to the 2020 jurors: Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, Julie Hiers, and Bobbie Bender. You all rock!



Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor: Jack Malek of Windermere, Broker and Realtor (also a rockstar).



Thanks to our Sponsors: The City of Shoreline & the City of Lake Forest Park (incredibly supportive and artsy cities for the win).



1 - Ayla Bronsther. Book Title: We Are in a Book. Edible Book Entry Title: We Are in a Cookbook.2 - Annemieke Windleharth. Book Title: Baker's Magic. Edible Book Entry Title: Baker the Cat's Magic.3 - Iris Cook. Book Title: Artemis Fowl. Edible Book Entry Title: Artemis Cow.