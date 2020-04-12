Earth Day At Home - Wednesday April 22

Photo courtesy KCD





Wednesday, April 22, 2020 is Earth Day! The 50th Earth Day will be a unique and somber time for the Earth.









To restore the Earth takes all of us. And this year is no different - that's why KCD will be celebrating #earthdayathome.





We want to see the many ways our community is finding to support natural yards, native plants, pollinators, and local food.





So whether you're putting out mason bees, growing veggie starts, or just getting the garden going, share your projects on social media and tag them with

#earthdayathome and

@kingconservationdistrict throughout the month of April.





