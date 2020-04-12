King County to offer hotel rooms to healthcare workers impacted by COVID-19

Hotel 116 in Bellevue





In partnership with the state’s health care unions, King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci announced that the County reserved a block of rooms at Hotel 116 in Bellevue for healthcare workers who need a place to stay if they are concerned about COVID-19 exposure.

“Healthcare workers on the front lines of our crisis response shouldn't have to put their families and loved ones at risk for doing their jobs.

"I am gratified to have the opportunity to work with healthcare unions to offer housing for caregivers during this public health emergency, so they can remain safe and care for our community,” said Executive Constantine.







King County is partnering with Washington State Nurses Association, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, and UFCW 21 to inform their members about this resource.