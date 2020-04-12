Continuing Education online through Shoreline Community College: Getting Things Done in Windows 10 (Begins 4/20)

Sunday, April 12, 2020



Online Class! Getting Things Done in Windows 10

Since 2015, Microsoft has refined Windows 10 over eight major updates.

Become a Windows 10 whiz as you discover features that will improve your productivity and comfort with the system.

Get things done and customize Windows 10 to your needs aided by Brian Boston, a 30-year Windows support professional!

Long-time readers will remember Brian's tech columns for the Shoreline Area News under the tag Tech Talk.




Posted by DKH at 4:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  