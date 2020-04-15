32nd LD Democrats meet Wednesday on Zoom
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
32nd Democrats will be holding their General Meeting as an informational meeting via Zoom or telephone this Wednesday, April 15th from 7:00-8:30pm. Here are the details
Meeting ID: 327 111 268
Password: 059972
Dial by your location:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
If you don’t have Zoom please download it in advance of the meeting. Also keep in mind this is a new meeting format so we have many bugs to work out. We will be holding NO VOTES but seeing if Zoom is a way for us to meet for the time being.
If you have questions about Zoom, email us and we will do the best to respond as quickly as possible.
Also, if you want to be a delegate to the state or the 2020 National Convention, see the WASHINGTON STATE 2020 DELEGATE REGISTRATION at their website
