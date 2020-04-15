Edmonds Driftwood Players cancels remainder of season

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Due to the current government stay-at-home mandate and the ongoing concern about the spread of COVID-19, Edmonds Driftwood Players’ management and board has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019/2020 season. 

This includes the productions of The Producers and Unnecessary Farce.

Patrons are encouraged to consider making a donation of their ticket (501(c)3 tax write off applies). 

Ticketholders may request a refund of the ticket price by emailing office@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org, or calling 425-774-9600.



