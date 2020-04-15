Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 14, 2020
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
The Assessment and Recovery Center in Shoreline has opened and is now available to provide isolation and quarantine assistance to help residents who are not able to isolate and recovery in their own home.
King County is excited to partner with Kaiser Permanente Washington who will be providing personnel onsite for health care services. Care includes nursing and mental health expertise for individuals with complex medical and co-occurring disorders.
The Harborview Hall isolation and recovery site operated by Harborview Medical Center on First Hill is also open and accepting individuals needing health care assistance due to COVID-19.
The number of residents at King County’s isolation and quarantine sites is included in regular updates provided by Public Health. No other identifying or personal information will be provided.
Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/13/20.
- 4620 up 358 from 4/10/20
- 303 deaths up 19 from 4/10 - including 169 who were 80 or older
- 210 have positive results up 10 from 4/10
- 26 have died due to illness up 1 from 4/10
- 21 have positive results up 1 from 4/10
- 0 have died due to illness - no change
- 10694 up 470 fro 4/10
- 541 deaths up 50 from 4/10
