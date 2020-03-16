King county case updates for March 14 and 15





King county COVID-19 updates for King County from Seattle and King county Public Health





420 confirmed cases (up 32 from yesterday)

37 confirmed deaths (up 2 from yesterday)

A woman in her 60s, a Life Care Center resident, who died at Franciscan Medical on 3/14

A woman in her 70s, a Life Care Center resident, who died on 3/12

Case updates March 14



Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/13/20:

388 confirmed cases (up 60 from yesterday)

35 confirmed deaths (up 3 from yesterday)

Deaths being reported today include:

A woman in her 70s, died at Swedish First Hill on 3/12

A man in his 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, died on 3/12

A man in his 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, died at Overlake Medical Center on 3/8

Of the 35 deaths reported in King County, 27 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland. Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/13/20:Deaths being reported today include:Of the 35 deaths reported in King County, 27 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.













Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/14/20:Deaths being reported today include:Of the 37 deaths reported in King County, 29 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland