King county case updates for March 14 and 15

Monday, March 16, 2020


King county COVID-19 updates for King County from Seattle and King county Public Health

Case updates March 15

Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/14/20:
  • 420 confirmed cases (up 32 from yesterday)
  • 37 confirmed deaths (up 2 from yesterday)

Deaths being reported today include:
  • A woman in her 60s, a Life Care Center resident, who died at Franciscan Medical on 3/14
  • A woman in her 70s, a Life Care Center resident, who died on 3/12

Of the 37 deaths reported in King County, 29 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland

Case updates March 14

Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/13/20:
  • 388 confirmed cases (up 60 from yesterday)
  • 35 confirmed deaths (up 3 from yesterday)

Deaths being reported today include:
  • A woman in her 70s, died at Swedish First Hill on 3/12
  • A man in his 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, died on 3/12
  • A man in his 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, died at Overlake Medical Center on 3/8

Of the 35 deaths reported in King County, 27 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.



