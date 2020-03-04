A Message From Third Place Commons – Breakfast CANCELED
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
We have done this based on the recommendations of King County health authorities out of an abundance of caution for our guests, volunteers, and staff.
Although we were taking precautions to minimize the risks to our guests, we ultimately determined that it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel this event for the time being.
Please know that this was a heartbreaking decision because we had so many special plans for our 20th anniversary celebration! We very much hope to reschedule for a future, safer date or to find an alternative way to celebrate with you all.
Please be sure to follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter). You can also email programs@thirdplacecommons.org to be added to our mailing list.
In the meantime, we hope you will still consider making a generous gift of support to Third Place Commons. The funds raised by this event are crucial to supporting our annual programming, and your support truly matters! Your generosity is what drives this Commons community!
Please consider making a generous online gift here and stay tuned for future updates.
Amy Whittenburg, Executive Director, Third Place Commons
