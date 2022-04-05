Registration open for spring continuing education classes at Shoreline Community College

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Registration is now open for spring continuing education classes at Shoreline Community College! Dive into arts and culture, meet a wellness goal, or find your next passion project with us. 

Classes begin April 7th through June 24th. 

No application or previous experience is required. The course catalog is linked here: Shoreline Community College (campusce.net). Download our print mailer linked on the Shoreline Community College Continuing Education main webpage: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College.

If you are looking for summer youth camps, registration starts April 1st for Project Biotech and April 11th for all other camps. View at: Summer Camps | Shoreline Community College



