Students can now apply for STEM scholarships - one deadline is Sunday February 6

Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash.com Washington State Opportunity Scholarship applications are now open for 2- and 4- year STEM degrees (STEM refers to science, technology, engineering or math).









The Baccalaureate Scholarship provides up to $22,500 in financial aid for those pursuing a bachelor's degree in eligible high-demand STEM and health care fields. Deadline for this scholarship is March 2. Learn more about this two-year scholarship opportunity.





provides $1,500 per quarter and is aimed at those pursuing an eligible associate degree, certificate, or apprenticeship in a trade, STEM or health care field.