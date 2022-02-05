Students can now apply for STEM scholarships - one deadline is Sunday February 6

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash.com
Washington State Opportunity Scholarship applications are now open for 2- and 4- year STEM degrees (STEM refers to science, technology, engineering or math).

The Career and Technical Scholarship, which closes on Sunday February. 6, 2022 provides $1,500 per quarter and is aimed at those pursuing an eligible associate degree, certificate, or apprenticeship in a trade, STEM or health care field. 

Learn more about this two-year scholarship opportunity.

The Baccalaureate Scholarship provides up to $22,500 in financial aid for those pursuing a bachelor’s degree in eligible high-demand STEM and health care fields. Deadline for this scholarship is March 2. 

