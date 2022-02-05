Jobs: City of Shoreline Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II
CLOSING DATE: Continuous until filled
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
