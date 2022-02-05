Lake Forest Park International Day of Action Saturday: No War with Russia!
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Join CODEPINK and co-hosts Lake Forest Park for Peace, et al. across the world as we demand no war with Russia.
Following the Biden administration’s announcement that 3,000 U.S. troops are being moved to Eastern Europe, protestors are taking to the streets across the world to raise the alarm about the dangers of a U.S.-Russia war and call for de-escalation and diplomacy.
CODEPINK and other anti-war organizations called for the global day of protest because the only sane course of actions the U.S. can take is a commitment to diplomacy with serious negotiations, not military escalation – which could easily spiral out of control to the point of pushing the world to the precipice of nuclear war.
Please bring your sign, join with others across the globe, and stand for peace!
Saturday February 5, 2022 at 11am - 12pm
Corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104)
Lake Forest Park 98155
For more information: Rodney Brunelle at 425-485-7030 or rodney.brunelle@gmail.com; or Glen Milner at 206-979-8319 or gk_milner@comcast.net.
0 comments:
Post a Comment