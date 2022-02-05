Letter to the Editor: Enthusiastic support for the School District Replacement levies

To the Editor:





Our family relocated to Shoreline because of the community’s strong support for education and we remain grateful for the generosity of voters in helping to make Shoreline one of the best school districts in the state.



Our boys have all benefited from the remarkable investments the community has made in education:



Our eldest, a senior at Shorewood, has benefited as a highly capable student and as a member of the band and tennis team.

Our middle enjoys athletics at Einstein and will be among the first to graduate from the new middle school.

Our youngest is enjoying his first-year learning percussion. He’s a voracious reader that found his love of books at the school library.

And of course, all of them benefited from the technology investments during the pandemic.



While it is disappointing that after the McCleary decision we still need levies, it’s important to note that the services these levies support are beyond the definition of “basic education” and therefore not funded by the state. While we’re grateful for the increased funding levels due to McCleary, we’re still dependent on voters to support things like special education, highly capable programs, nurses, librarians, music, drama, building maintenance, and technology. Whether they should be funded by the government is irrelevant – our students require us to step in to fill that gap.



These are extraordinary times for our teachers, staff, and administrators. Please join us in demonstrating support for education in Shoreline. World-class education is the community value that makes Shoreline a special place to live. More than ever, we need to demonstrate that support to ensure the future of our children.



Please join us in voting YES for Shoreline Schools!



Leslie and Keith Boyd Shoreline





And of course, all of them benefited from the technology investments during the pandemic.While it is disappointing that after the McCleary decision we still need levies, it’s important to note that the services these levies support are beyond the definition of “basic education” and therefore not funded by the state. While we’re grateful for the increased funding levels due to McCleary, we’re still dependent on voters to support things like special education, highly capable programs, nurses, librarians, music, drama, building maintenance, and technology. Whether they should be funded by the government is irrelevant – our students require us to step in to fill that gap.These are extraordinary times for our teachers, staff, and administrators. Please join us in demonstrating support for education in Shoreline. World-class education is the community value that makes Shoreline a special place to live. More than ever, we need to demonstrate that support to ensure the future of our children.Please join us in voting YES for Shoreline Schools!Leslie and Keith Boyd

We want to share our enthusiastic support for the Shoreline School District Replacement Levies.