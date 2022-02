Last week, multiple bicycles and motorized scooters were stolen from an apartment complex garage near NE 181 St / 68 Ave NE in Kenmore. The suspect vehicle was a very distinctive Chevy S10 pick-up.





This week, Kenmore Police arrested two subjects. Both subjects were booked into King County Jail. Several stolen items, including a Vespa scooter, were recovered in Shoreline.





Kenmore is now working on returning the property to the owners.