Elections: First day returns show Schools and Parks well over 67% Yes votes

Wednesday, February 9, 2022


City of Shoreline Prop 1 Parks

Once the validation requirement is met, 60% Yes votes are required

Ballots counted 2-8-2022 - 9,111

Yes votes 67.84%

Shoreline School District levies (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park)

To validate a school levy, a simple majority is required i.e. 50% + 1 Yes votes required

Ballots counted 2-8-2022 - 11,799
  • Prop 1 Educational Programs and Operations = Yes votes 67.85%
  • Prop 2 Technology = Yes votes 69.67%


