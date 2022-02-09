Elections: First day returns show Schools and Parks well over 67% Yes votes
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Once the validation requirement is met, 60% Yes votes are required
Ballots counted 2-8-2022 - 9,111
Yes votes 67.84%
Shoreline School District levies (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park)
To validate a school levy, a simple majority is required i.e. 50% + 1 Yes votes required
Ballots counted 2-8-2022 - 11,799
- Prop 1 Educational Programs and Operations = Yes votes 67.85%
- Prop 2 Technology = Yes votes 69.67%
