Small modifications will have your garden teeming with flowers, songbirds, and wildlife

Monday, February 7, 2022

Bring birds to your garden
Photo courtesy SCC

Your garden is calling! With some small landscape modifications, you will see your yard teeming with flowers, songbirds, hummingbirds, and wildlife.

Jennifer Ramos is Chief Science Officer for Agricultural and Environmental Applied Sciences and focussing on microbes for regenerative agriculture.

Class is part of Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College and is held online. 

February 17th – March 10th, 6:30 – 8:00 pm, Thursdays (4), $79, Online



Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  