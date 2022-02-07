Nordo's Room Service mysteries come to your living room for an at-home game night...
Monday, February 7, 2022
Nordo’s Room Service curates premium, immersive at-home experiences that fuse theatrical storytelling with imaginatively curated drinks and desserts for the ultimate night of fun.
Produced entirely by Seattle-based artisans, Nordo’s Room Service is a truly original and high-quality entertainment option that can be picked up in downtown Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, or two-day shipped via FedEx anywhere across the United States. All experience boxes can be purchased online at cafenordo.com/room-service >>
- Unlock a spectral curse in the Do Not Disturb murder mystery experience.
- Cast a spell in The Witching Hour experience.
- Or, puzzle your way through the Alice in Wonderland-inspired “Curiouser and Curiouser”: The Interrogation of Alice experience as you solve a future crime.
Every Room Service mystery immerses players in a themed adventure guided by cinematic experiences.
These films feature original storytelling and scripting all devised and written by Nordo artistic director Terry Podgorski with performances by professional actors on a fully staged set - just like a feature film or theatrical experience would be.
Unique to the at-home game night marketplace, each experience integrates specially curated desserts and drinks into the game sequence - all of which comes packed inside the box.
