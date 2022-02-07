Nordo's Room Service mysteries come to your living room for an at-home game night...



Unlock a spectral curse in the Do Not Disturb murder mystery experience.

Cast a spell in The Witching Hour experience.

Or, puzzle your way through the Alice in Wonderland-inspired “Curiouser and Curiouser”: The Interrogation of Alice experience as you solve a future crime. Produced entirely by Seattle-based artisans, Nordo’s Room Service is a truly original and high-quality entertainment option that can be picked up in downtown Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, or two-day shipped via FedEx anywhere across the United States. All experience boxes can be purchased online at cafenordo.com/room-service >>





Every Room Service mystery immerses players in a themed adventure guided by cinematic experiences.





These films feature original storytelling and scripting all devised and written by Nordo artistic director Terry Podgorski with performances by professional actors on a fully staged set - just like a feature film or theatrical experience would be.





Unique to the at-home game night marketplace, each experience integrates specially curated desserts and drinks into the game sequence - all of which comes packed inside the box.











