Nordo's Room Service mysteries come to your living room for an at-home game night...

Monday, February 7, 2022


with wine and dessert!

Nordo’s Room Service curates premium, immersive at-home experiences that fuse theatrical storytelling with imaginatively curated drinks and desserts for the ultimate night of fun. 

Produced entirely by Seattle-based artisans, Nordo’s Room Service is a truly original and high-quality entertainment option that can be picked up in downtown Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, or two-day shipped via FedEx anywhere across the United States. All experience boxes can be purchased online at cafenordo.com/room-service >>


Every Room Service mystery immerses players in a themed adventure guided by cinematic experiences.

These films feature original storytelling and scripting all devised and written by Nordo artistic director Terry Podgorski with performances by professional actors on a fully staged set - just like a feature film or theatrical experience would be. 

Unique to the at-home game night marketplace, each experience integrates specially curated desserts and drinks into the game sequence - all of which comes packed inside the box.



