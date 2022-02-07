Sen. Salomon: Psychedelic mushrooms can alleviate depression, PTSD

It would be legal in Washington state to use psychoactive mushrooms to treat depression, PTSD and other conditions, under legislation heard Wednesday by the Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee.









“We have an opportunity to help many, many people who are struggling to cope with troubling and longstanding medical conditions, including depression, PTSD and addiction,” Salomon said. “Studies on depression, anxiety, PTSD and addiction treatment consistently show this is a treatment that can bring immediate and lasting improvement to people who have been failed by every other therapy, from talk therapy to the use of anti-depressants, and more.”

Another testifier said the experience surpassed 15 ineffective years of traditional therapy, while another said it eliminated longtime physical tremors that had resisted other therapies.

One combat veteran stated that three months of the psilocybin therapy trumped 12 years of traditional therapy but complained that his veteran’s organization needs to come up with $4,000 per treatment to fly wounded veterans out of the country for this treatment.