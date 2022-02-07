Ziply goes live in Shoreline with 5gig speeds





“While gig-speed connections work great for the majority of families, today’s announcement is about building for the future and our commitment to build the fastest, most reliable network ever constructed in the Northwest,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “The cities we are announcing today are no longer just Gig-speed cities, they are now Ziply Fiber Multi-Gig cities, with the fastest home internet we’ve been able to find in any city in the Northwest or elsewhere in the United States.”

Ziply Fiber’s announcement comes at a time when more and more people who depend on fast, reliable, high-capacity internet to support multi-media applications, uploading large files, and working from home, as well as for people who just want to have the best and fastest connection, with no data caps or annual contracts for residential users.



One of the 60 cities where 5-gig and 2-gig service launched recently is Everett, Washington.



“Technology infrastructure is essential for growth and innovation. Fast internet is critical for our modern lives in Everett, both at home and at work,” said Mayor Cassie Franklin. “We are proud to have Ziply Fiber as a civic partner and we can’t wait to see what Everett residents and businesses do with its lightning fast service.”

Some of the other local cities in which Ziply Fiber’s multi-gig fiber service is now available include: Bothell, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Lynnwood.



“Just like we manage our network to ensure there’s enough capacity to meet the needs of all of our customers, we’re also always looking to the future when it comes to bandwidth and capacity needs at home,” added Zeitz.

“We absolutely believe that people’s use of the internet should not be constrained by what is simply the most popular technology or speed today, which is why we’re excited to bring these advancements forward across our entire fiber footprint in the months and years to come.”





Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho.





Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT/T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.







By mid-year, these multi-gig residential services will be available in most of the company’s four-state fiber footprint.Ziply Fiber is the first company to introduce a 5-gig speed for residential services, making the company the fastest home internet service provider in the Northwest. This launch is also a defining step in the company’s mission to build the region’s fastest, most reliable fiber network.