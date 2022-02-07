Shorecrest Grad Named Minor League Baseball GM

Cloe de Vries

Photo courtesy Rapids Rafters Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters named 2017 Shorecrest graduate Chloe de Vries their fourth general manager in franchise history. De Vries rejoins the Rafters after spending three seasons with the organization.





De Vries, 23, started her career with the Rafters in 2018 as a marketing intern and on-field emcee under current Green Bay Rockers Vice President and General Manager John Fanta’s leadership.





“We are thrilled to have Chloe returning to the Rafters as our new general manger,” Rafters Owner Vince Fonti stated.

“The passion and love that she has for the Rafters and the City of Wisconsin Rapids is infectious. Chloe has proven herself over the past two years with her professionalism and hard work and is ready to make this jump. I am so proud of her development and excited to see her lead the Rafters for many years.”





“I could not be more eager and honored to assume the role of general manager and follow in the footsteps of some incredible mentors,” de Vries stated.





“During my time in Rapids, the community has been so welcoming and their enthusiasm towards the team is what makes this position so rewarding. The success of this organization is based on this community, and I can’t wait to continue to put our best product on the field in 2022.”





De Vries graduated from Chapman University in the spring of 2020 with a degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Broadcast Journalism. During her time at Chapman, she interned with the Los Angeles Clippers for two seasons in the Public Relations department.





De Vries served as the Seasonal Marketing Manager for the 2020 Rafters season before assuming the role of the Marketing and Public Relations Manager heading into 2021. She joined Francis and Hannah Jurgens, becoming the first female dominated front office in Northwoods League history. After the season, she left to return to her alma mater as the Assistant Sports Information Director before accepting the general manager position.











