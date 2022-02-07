Shorecrest High School Wrestling results and sub-regional tournaments

Shorecrest Scots team photo 2022

Story and photos by Sean Rhodes









These athletes will be traveling to Henry Foss High School in Tacoma to compete next Saturday, February 12, 2022. From there, the top four finishers at regionals will proceed to the Tacoma Dome to compete in the Washington State Championships on February 19-20, 2022.





The Washington State Championships were canceled in 2021 due to Covid-19 protocol, so this will be the first WIAA State Wrestling Championship held in the Tacoma Dome since February 2020.





Joseph Martinez 120lbs 1st Place



Shorecrest had three wrestlers make it into the championship rounds yesterday:

Joseph Martinez (junior) took 1st place at 120lbs,

Thomas Rhodes (senior) took 1st place at 145lbs and

Peter Grimm (sophomore) took 2nd place at 160lbs. Thomas Rhodes 145lbs 1st Place

In addition, two Shorecrest female wrestlers qualified to move on to the girls' regional tournament in Sedro-Woolley next Saturday: Rebecca Rhodes (sophomore) won 4th place and Alesia Godsey (junior) won 6th place (1st alternate) at the girls' district tournament at Marysville-Pilchuck High School yesterday.





The girls' sub-regional tournament encompassed a larger district and allowed the top five finishers to move into regionals with the sixth place finisher allowed to travel with their team as an alternate.





This was the first time in the school’s history where more than one female wrestler has competed and qualified in a sub-regional tournament.





Shammy King 132lbs 4th Place





Boys Sub-Regional Qualifiers:

Micah Fergerson (Freshman) - 106lbs - 3rd Place Kaiju Fergerson (Sophomore) - 113lbs - 4th Place George Fernandez (Junior) - 113lbs - 3rd Place Joseph Martinez (Junior) - 120lbs - 1st Place Shammy King (Sophomore) - 126lbs - 4th Place Jacob Lougee (Senior) - 138lbs - 4th Place Thomas Rhodes (Senior) - 145lbs - 1st Place Max Rutledge (Junior) - 152lbs - 3rd Place Malachi Stream (Sophomore) - 160lbs - 4th Place Peter Grimm (Sophomore) - 160lbs - 2nd Place Girls Sub-Regional Qualifiers:

Rebecca Rhodes (Sophomore) - 100lbs - 4th Place Alesia Godsey (Junior) - 105lbs - 6th Place (1st alternate)







: Results from the Boys Wesco South, 3A Sub-Regional Tournament in Edmonds and the Girls Sub-Regional Tournament in Marysville, Saturday, February 5th.