Northwest Spring and Garden Show Feb 9-13, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022
Northwest Flower and Garden Festival
February 9-13, 2022
Washington State Convention Center,
705 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
|Farmer Frog's Garden
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
SHOW FEATURES
The Gardens
Garden Creators from around the Pacific Northwest put their blood and tears into stunning display gardens.
These incredible works of art, constructed in under 72 hours on the show floor, are central to what makes the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival a world renowned experience of garden design and innovation.
|Urban Earth Nursery
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
These gardens are full of design themes and the plants are labeled so you will be able to know what plants you might want to purchase for your own gardens.
City Living
Joining the Display Gardens on the garden floor, 10 delightful patio gardens offer lots of practical ideas and inspiration with container garden design, especially for apartment and condo dwellers or anyone with a limited space for outdoor gardening.
|Lee Lageschulte loved the orchids
Marketplace
With over 280 high-quality vendors, it’s a spectacular shopping opportunity for on-of-a-kind gift items, must-have plants, the hottest new garden accessories, hand-crafted art and furniture, vintage garden wares, books, specialty seeds, artisan gourmet foods, and more. This one-stop shopping destination attracts vendors from around the U.S and Canada.
Seminars
Free Seminars and demonstrations.
Getting There
Steve Robinson says, "If people are interested in getting ready for spring garden ideas and plants this would be the place to go. I took Light rail from Northgate to downtown. It was a quick and inexpensive way. The only challenge is finding free parking at Northgate. If you get to the Park n Ride after 9:00am you may end up paying for Kraken Parking for uptown $2 for 6 or more hours."
