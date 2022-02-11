Northwest Spring and Garden Show Feb 9-13, 2022

Lee and Roger Lageschulte with Cisco Morris at Nature Perfect Landscaping and Design



Northwest Flower and Garden Festival

February 9-13, 2022

Washington State Convention Center,

705 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101





Farmer Frog's Garden

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

SHOW FEATURES

The Gardens

Garden Creators from around the Pacific Northwest put their blood and tears into stunning display gardens.





These incredible works of art, constructed in under 72 hours on the show floor, are central to what makes the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival a world renowned experience of garden design and innovation.





Urban Earth Nursery

Photo by Steven H. Robinson This year there will be 14 gardens which will be voted on by attendees for the People’s Choice. On Tuesday February 8th the 14 gardens were judge by a panel of gardening professionals. This year there will be 14 gardens which will be voted on by attendees for the People’s Choice. On Tuesday February 8th the 14 gardens were judge by a panel of gardening professionals.

These gardens are full of design themes and the plants are labeled so you will be able to know what plants you might want to purchase for your own gardens.

City Living

Joining the Display Gardens on the garden floor, 10 delightful patio gardens offer lots of practical ideas and inspiration with container garden design, especially for apartment and condo dwellers or anyone with a limited space for outdoor gardening.

Lee Lageschulte loved the orchids

Marketplace

With over 280 high-quality vendors, it’s a spectacular shopping opportunity for on-of-a-kind gift items, must-have plants, the hottest new garden accessories, hand-crafted art and furniture, vintage garden wares, books, specialty seeds, artisan gourmet foods, and more. This one-stop shopping destination attracts vendors from around the U.S and Canada.

Seminars

Free Seminars and demonstrations.



