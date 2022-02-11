SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week
Friday, February 11, 2022
The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, February 14 through the morning of Friday, February 17, 2022.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound State Route 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday, February 14 through the morning of Friday, February 17.
Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.
