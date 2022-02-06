Low cost dental care at UW School of Dentistry

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Photo courtesy UW Dental Clinic
Low cost dental care at the University of Washington School of Dentistry. 

The clinic was previously located at Shoreline Community College. It is now located at the UW, with a brand new clinic facility.

First appointment is free of cost and takes about 90 minutes. It includes a screening for cavities, gum disease and oral cancer.

From there, we can refer to both urgent care and maintenance care, depending on patient needs.

We are easy to access by light rail and car/van about 15 minute drive from Shoreline. Covered parking is available.

For appointments, patients can contact our Patient Coordinator Glenda at 206-546-4711


