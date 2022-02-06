A Photographic Garden Tour of the Famous and not so Famous - Tuesday with the LFP Garden Club

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia
Photo courtesy Butchart Gardens

Tuesday February 8, 2022 at 10:30am, join the Lake Forest Park Garden Club for a special members' meeting.

We usually have a member's tea in February but have not been able to do so for the last few years. We are trying to do something special for this meeting, via zoom, so grab your tea or coffee (or whatever) and join us for a presentation of many beautiful gardens around the world and locally.

The presentation will be 45min to 1 hr.  Following is more information. 

The name of the program will be:  

A PHOTOGRAPHIC GARDEN TOUR of the Famous and not so Famous by Darrell Gulin

Some of the Gardens that we will visit photographically are:
  • Butchart Gardens B.C.
  • Keukenhof of Holland
  • Moet's Garden France
  • East Coast Gardens and the likes of Longwood, Chanticleer, Calloway, Magnolia Plantation, and Savannah
  • Hawaiian Gardens
  • Pacific Northwest including Darrell's garden  
If you would like to join in for some great photos on this winter day contact janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom numbers and the password.



