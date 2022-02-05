Local residents earn placement on Gonzaga University's President's List
Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Gonzaga University
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Seattle, WA
- Gracyn Brunette
- Jonathan Hayes
- Julia Brajcich
- Preston Ernst
- Tessa Foley
- Chloe Giles
- Isabella Haupt
- Bella Mertel
- Kathleen Newman
- Eleanor Reid
- Maxine Andrea Reyes
- Sophia Rice
- Jessica Wymer
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
