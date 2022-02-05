Local residents earn placement on Gonzaga University's President's List

Gonzaga University SPOKANE, WA (February 4, 2022) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2021. SPOKANE, WA (February 4, 2022) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2021.





Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gracyn Brunette

Jonathan Hayes

Julia Brajcich

Preston Ernst

Tessa Foley

Chloe Giles

Isabella Haupt

Bella Mertel

Kathleen Newman

Eleanor Reid

Maxine Andrea Reyes

Sophia Rice

Jessica Wymer





