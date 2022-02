Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing at Red Sky Gallery





The opening will be Saturday February 5, 2022 from 4 to 7pm, open to the public, with refreshments.





The gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center, near Third Place Books. Call 425-301-6962 for more details.



Paul Lewing

www.paullewingtile.com

www.paullewingart.com



Hillwood neighborhood artist Paul Lewing will be showing his acrylic paintings of landscapes, birds and trees at Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Town Center for the month of February.