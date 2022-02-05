Local Residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Gonzaga University
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
- Hannah Cote
- Hannah Dang
- Garrison Pinkley
- Lillian Visser
Seattle, WA
- Sean Essad
- Olivia Hammond
- Keegan Hilt
- Anna Huycke
- Theadora Skokan
- Rolfe Zeisner
Shoreline, WA
- Jaden Batara
- Stella Beemer
- Hailey Belfie
- Haley Cavanaugh
- Emily McDowell
- Ava Olels
