Local Residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, WA (February 4, 2022) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2021. 

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Lake Forest Park, WA
  • Hannah Cote
  • Hannah Dang
  • Garrison Pinkley
  • Lillian Visser

Seattle, WA
  • Sean Essad
  • Olivia Hammond
  • Keegan Hilt
  • Anna Huycke
  • Theadora Skokan
  • Rolfe Zeisner

Shoreline, WA
  • Jaden Batara
  • Stella Beemer
  • Hailey Belfie
  • Haley Cavanaugh
  • Emily McDowell
  • Ava Olels

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.



