Lake Forest Park City Council to hold Public Hearing on Proposed Code Amendments regarding Accessory Dwelling Units

Image courtesy City of LFP The City of Lake Forest Park City Council has been reviewing proposed amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) regarding Accessory Dwelling Units and Accessory Structures for adoption under Ordinance Number 1235.





The City Council will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving comments regarding amendments to the following in the LFPMC:

section 18.50.050, Accessory dwelling units;

section18.50.060 Accessory structures and buildings; and

related definitions in Chapter 18.08.





The public hearing is intended primarily to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding draft code amendments that may be found in the agenda packet for the hearing and alternatives to same.



The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on February 24, 2022.The meeting will begin at 7pm and the public hearing will commence thereafter.





The public hearing will be held virtually. Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.



Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean no later than 5pm local time on the date of the hearing.

Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in Form on the City’s Virtual Meetings During COVID-19 webpage by 5pm on the date of the meeting.

Persons who have not signed up on the online public hearing sign-in sheet will be called upon to raise their hand through the Zoom meeting webinar feature and will be added to the speakers’ queue by the City Clerk, to be called upon by the Meeting Chair or designee.

A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5540 prior to 5pm on the date of the meeting.