Jobs: WSDOT Sno-King Assistant Project Engineer

Saturday, February 12, 2022

WSDOT
Sno-King Assistant Project Engineer

Washington State Department of Transportation is currently seeking an experienced engineer professionals with exceptional leadership and project management skills to lead a staff of project managers, engineers, and technicians responsible for the development and delivery of critical transportation projects. 

The main purpose of this role is to assist the Project Engineer in delivering the Northwest Region’s highway design and construction contracts to meet local, state, and federal standards within scope, schedule, and budget. If you are a professional engineer with management experience and have a background in both design and construction engineering, we encourage you to apply!




