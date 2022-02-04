Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Day Camp Leader (Outdoor Camp)

City of Shoreline

Monday - Friday

4 hour to 8 hour shifts, between the hours of 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Program locations include: Shoreline Parks

A paid training for day camp leaders will be scheduled for an average of 4 hours a month in March, April, May and June. In June there will also be a 6 - 8 hour onsite training.

Extra Help - Day Camp Leader (Outdoor Camp)CLOSING DATE: 3/7/22 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Salary: $15.00 hourly; $17.00 hourly for candidates with additional language skillsWe are seeking four (4) Day Camp Leaders for our Camp Shoreline Outdoor Camp summer program who can work during the listed program dates. Additional hours may be available for Day Camp Leaders to work during the School's Out program, dates listed below as well.These are seasonal and non-benefited positions, both 40-hour and 20-hour positions are available:First review of applications: Monday, March 7thCamp programs will be adjusted to match the most current Covid-19 safety recommendations adopted by the City. Currently, masks are expected to be worn indoors as well as outdoors and during any and all activities.Scope of Work:Provide direct instruction, leadership and supervision at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp - Outdoor Camp. This camp is for campers aged 10-12 and takes place outdoors in Shoreline Parks. Campers spend their days learning various outdoor skills, playing sports, group games, and participating in art/craft based activities. We will be hiring both 40 hour and 20 hour per week positions for this camp.Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Fluency in Spanish, Amharic, or Tigrinya is desirable, but not required.