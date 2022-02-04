Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Day Camp Leader (Outdoor Camp)

Friday, February 4, 2022

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Day Camp Leader (Outdoor Camp)

CLOSING DATE: 3/7/22 11:59 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Salary: $15.00 hourly; $17.00 hourly for candidates with additional language skills

We are seeking four (4) Day Camp Leaders for our Camp Shoreline Outdoor Camp summer program who can work during the listed program dates. Additional hours may be available for Day Camp Leaders to work during the School's Out program, dates listed below as well.

These are seasonal and non-benefited positions, both 40-hour and 20-hour positions are available:
  • Monday - Friday
  • 4 hour to 8 hour shifts, between the hours of 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Program locations include: Shoreline Parks
  • A paid training for day camp leaders will be scheduled for an average of 4 hours a month in March, April, May and June. In June there will also be a 6 - 8 hour onsite training.
First review of applications: Monday, March 7th

Camp programs will be adjusted to match the most current Covid-19 safety recommendations adopted by the City. Currently, masks are expected to be worn indoors as well as outdoors and during any and all activities.

Scope of Work:
Provide direct instruction, leadership and supervision at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp - Outdoor Camp. This camp is for campers aged 10-12 and takes place outdoors in Shoreline Parks. Campers spend their days learning various outdoor skills, playing sports, group games, and participating in art/craft based activities. We will be hiring both 40 hour and 20 hour per week positions for this camp.

Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Fluency in Spanish, Amharic, or Tigrinya is desirable, but not required.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 10:54 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  