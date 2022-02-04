Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Assistant Camp Director

Monday - Friday

8 hour shifts, between the hours of 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Program locations include: Spartan Recreation Center and Echo Lake Elementary School.

Paid assistant camp director training will be scheduled an average of 4 hours a month during March, April, May and June. In June there will also be a 6 - 8 hour onsite training.

Echo Lake: Provide staff/volunteer supervision and leadership at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp at Echo Lake Elementary School for youth ages 5-11. Assist site director and work with one or more camp leaders to plan and lead participants in a variety of activities including but are not limited to visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and sports.

Lil’ Playground Pals- This position will plan and oversee Camp Shoreline’s preschool program. The assistant director and camp counselors will led campers aged 5-6 in a variety of age appropriate games, sports, art projects, and much more.

Sport- This position is responsible for creating and implementing a sport based camp curriculum and will work with camp leaders to guide participants in a variety of sports and sport-based activities. Some sports including but are not limited to basketball, soccer, dodgeball, track and field, racket sports, flag football.

Activity- This position is responsible for planning and implementing creative and engaging activities each day of camp for a classroom of 40 children ages 7-11. Activities include, but are not limited to, arts and crafts, nature and science exploration, cooking and performance arts.

We are seeking five (5) Assistant Camp Directors for our Camp Shoreline summer program who can work during all the listed program dates. Assistant Camp Director positions include: Echo Lake (1 position), Lil' Playground Pals (2 positions), Sport (1 position) and Activity (1 position). In addition, future hours may be available during School's Out Programs, dates listed below.These are seasonal and non-benefited 40 hour a week positions:Camp programs will be adjusted to match the most current Covid-19 safety recommendations adopted by the City. Masks are expected to be worn indoors as well as outdoors and during any and all activities.Scope of Work