Envirothon registration now open to high school teams

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Envirothon competition for high school students
Photo courtesy Washington Conservation Districts

Washington State Envirothon is an annual environmental and natural resource competition for high school students organized by Washington Conservation Districts. 

Teams of students compete in five natural resource topic areas, engage with diverse environmental issues, and learn from natural resource professionals.

King Conservation District (KCD) is recruiting King County educators and high school students interested in participating in this year’s NW Regional competition.

The 2022 Northwest Regional Envirothon competition will be held on March 24, 2022. Registration is now open for teams.

For more information, contact Rosie McGoldrick or 206-379-5258.

Read More About Envirothon

Register Your Team Now



Posted by DKH at 4:35 AM
