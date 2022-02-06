Envirothon registration now open to high school teams
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Photo courtesy Washington Conservation Districts
Washington State Envirothon is an annual environmental and natural resource competition for high school students organized by Washington Conservation Districts.
Teams of students compete in five natural resource topic areas, engage with diverse environmental issues, and learn from natural resource professionals.
King Conservation District (KCD) is recruiting King County educators and high school students interested in participating in this year’s NW Regional competition.
The 2022 Northwest Regional Envirothon competition will be held on March 24, 2022. Registration is now open for teams.
For more information, contact Rosie McGoldrick or 206-379-5258.
Read More About Envirothon
Register Your Team Now
