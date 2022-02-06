Ballots due Tuesday for King Conservation District position
Sunday, February 6, 2022
|Candidates for KCD Board position
Ballots are due by 8pm Tuesday for a position on the King Conservation District (KCD) Board of Supervisors.
Candidates:
- Kirstin Haugen (incumbent and current Chair of the Commission)
- Barbara Roessler
- Dominique Torgerson
- Tripp Williams
Vote here kingcd.org/elections
King Conservation District is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County.
KCD assists people with forestry management, streamside and shoreline restoration, farm conservation planning, and other environmental efforts. KCD is funded primarily by a per-parcel assessment fee.
The volunteer, five-member Board of Supervisors is responsible for overseeing KCD operations, budget, and setting policy.
King County Elections will tabulate all ballots and report all results. King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish).
Anyone with questions about KCD Elections should contact Mark Dostal at elections@kingcd.org or call 425-773-1668.
