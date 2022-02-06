Ballots are due by 8pm Tuesday

Ballot drop box at 192nd and Aurora park n ride

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Don't forget to vote! Ballots can be returned to a ballot drop box until 8pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Don't forget to vote! Ballots can be returned to a ballot drop box until 8pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.





Mailed ballots must be postmarked by February 8. Read the fine print on the mail box to see when the last pickup time is.





Shoreline's ballot drop boxes are located at:

Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th Street

Shoreline Park and Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N

Lake Forest Park ballot drop box is located:

Next to City Hall in the northeast corner of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

The ballot boxes are locked promptly at 8pm. Ballots left at the drop box or handed to an elections worker are NOT COUNTED.





Learn more about returning your ballot and find other ballot box locations HERE





The Town of Woodway has a drop box near Town Hall at 23920 113th Pl W. The Edmonds School District has levies on the ballot.











