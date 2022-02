Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Aren't bog creatures supposed to come out at night? Maybe they do, but Bog Whisperer Martin DeGrazia was out in the sunshine at Ronald Bog, N 175th and Meridian Ave N.





Photo by Martin DeGrazia





--Diane Hettrick













This bog creature looks like he's falling asleep. It was a nice day for a nap on a log. By the way, those are branches, not his tail.