Making Space for Community at Third Place Commons
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Rebuilding Community Annual Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5pm.
There are many factors that go into fostering a strong, vibrant community at any time, especially when rebuilding community that’s been fractured by the challenges of a global pandemic. So where do we start?
If building block #1 is Guiding Principles, then perhaps #2 would be an all-important gathering space.
Building Block #2: Gathering Space
For a community to grow strong, it needs the space in which to gather and build together.
At Third Place Commons, gathering space is a foundational element. The Commons space is always open for friends and family to visit, eat, read, listen to music, or plan important community initiatives. The stage and space are likewise available to partners for no-cost programming so that community can gather and engage through a wide range of live events when it’s safe to do so.
And, of course, Third Place Commons provides the space where neighbors and vendors connect and support each other at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
In addition, since the pandemic, the Commons has also provided a virtual space where community can safely stay connected through weekly and monthly groups and clubs as well as stand-alone special programs like city forums, go green programs, and Civic Saturdays.
How can you use the gathering spaces available to you to foster a stronger community?
Share your thoughts with friends, start a dialogue, and bring your ideas to the conversation for the Rebuilding Community event on March 5th.
Click here to get more information on the Rebuilding Community Annual Celebration and Fundraiser featuring the extraordinary Eric Liu as guest speaker.
And get your tickets here to show your support for this vital community space.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
